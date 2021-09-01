Disgruntled stockholders sue CarLotz

RICHMOND, Va. -- Eight months in as a publicly-traded company, CarLotz is taking some heat from some of its shareholders. The Richmond-based used car retailer, which went public through a so-called SPAC deal in January, has been sued at least three times in the last two months by disgruntled stockholders claiming the company violated federal securities laws in the months leading up to and since its listing on Nasdaq. Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 09:41:06-04
