Folks at Virginia senior home have 'best time' going for gold

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Residents at Discovery Village Senior Living in Henrico's West End cheered on Team USA during their own version of the Winter Olympic Games Friday.

Some seniors had the chance to “ice luge” down a hallway, which involved being pulled on an inflatable tube on top of a dolley, as they competed for the gold.

Other residents rooted for their favorite teams.

Danielle Phillips, Discover Village’s executive director, said competitors and spectators had a blast.

"They are just having the best time,” Phillips said. “It's something different that we don't always do. It's just a great way to get everybody together and have some fun doing something a little bit different.”

Since the Olympics began, staffers said folks either watch the games or compete on their own every Friday.