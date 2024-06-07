Longtime retailer Disco Sports puts Henrico shop up for sale with plans to relocate

RICHMOND, Va. -- The building that Disco Sports has called home for nearly 20 years has hit the market as the retailer plots its next move.

The long-running sporting goods store recently listed for sale its two-story, 9,500-square foot shop at 1400 Starling Drive, across the street from Regency.

Gail Held, who co-owns the business with husband Lew, said that after the building is sold, Disco Sports intends to relocate with a greater focus on its team sales, the company’s arm that outfits local sports teams with uniforms and equipment.

“We do a lot of Little League and travel teams. That keeps us busy,” she said.

