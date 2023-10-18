How one group is making sure disabled American veterans get the benefits they've earned

RICHMOND, Va. -- Employees with the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host an information seminar program at the Central Virginia VA Healthcare System in Richmond on Friday.

DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year, according to a press release.

One of the various services DAV provides at no cost to veterans is an information seminar program where veterans and their families can learn about the services and benefits they have earned.

“It’s always great to know that you have a service or an organization that will be there to assist with navigating to what could possibly be to a veteran -- a very complicated situation. We're here to simplify it and help smooth out the process,” Lewis Ramsey, DAV assistant supervisor of the Roanoke regional office, said.

Veterans attending a seminar should bring identification, their Social Security number, and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service.

DAV membership is not required to utilize these free services.

