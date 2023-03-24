What you need to know about the disAbility Law Center of Virginia's Liberty and Justice for All Gala

RICHMOND, Va. -- In just a few weeks the Science Museum of Virginia will play host to the ‘Liberty and Justice for All Gala,’ a fundraiser for the disAbility Law Center of Virginia (dLCV).

The theme of the 8th annual event this year is 'Once Upon a Time,' which celebrates the telling of stories to break down stigma.

Their sponsoring partner is Virginia Housing, which helps Virginians attain quality, affordable housing.

dLCV board member Zipporah Levi-Shackleford and Chris Thompson from Virginia Housing visited CBS 6 recently to talk about the event and the work they do.

The dLCV protects and advocates for the legal rights of people with all kinds of disabilities, including mental illnesss, which has been very much in the news lately.

Levi-Shackleford said that is true in the daily work of the Center.

“We deal with human rights issues, like freedom from abuse, neglect, and discrimination, and that includes people suffering from mental illness,” said Shackleford. ”We aim to promote people with disabilities’ independence, choice and self-determination. We also take part in the monitoring of facilities, such as mental health institutions.”

Virginia Housing can help people in many ways, especially when affordable housing seems like such a challenge.

Thompson said his organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary in a big way.

“Last year Virginia Housing supported almost 7,700 home loans totaling $1.8 billion and with our partners, we helped create over 5,700 rental units at a total of over $800 million,” said Thompson. ”The majority of rental units financed were for low income, homeless or disabled people or were developments using federal Housing Credits.”

Thompson also said Virginia Housing dispersed over $1,800,000 in accessibility grants, which help with accessibility modifications. They can help people to age in place, and stay comfortable and safe in their homes as they get older.

The Liberty and Justice For All Gala is Friday, April 14, from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the Dewey Gottwald Center at the Science Museum of Virginia.

For tickets, click here: Annual Fundraising Gala: Once Upon a Time.

If you're able to attend, be sure to say hello to host Bill Fitzgerald.

