Dirt bike driver critically injured in Hopewell hit-and-run crash

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find the hit-and-run driver who struck a person on a dirt bike in Hopewell Saturday evening.

Capt. Damon Stoker with Hopewell Police said the crash happened at the intersection of High Avenue and Courthouse Road just after 6:20 p.m.

Police said the sedan driver got out, looked at the dirt bike driver, got back into his car and drove off heading south on Route 156 toward Prince George County.

Stoker said the dirt bike driver was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police described the driver of the car as a heavy-set black male. Officers said he was driving a silver four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan, with "body damage and glass breakage."

Stoker noted police have not determined who is at fault in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222. Tipsters who wishto remain anonymous can call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!