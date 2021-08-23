Dinwiddie woman left living in fear after violent attack left her with 100 stitches

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Dinwiddie woman is afraid for her life after she said she was violently attacked by a man wanted on multiple charges.

"He hit me in the back of the head, like swinging a baseball bat," the victim said. "It took about two hours to stitch my head up and put clamps in it."

The attack led the victim on a long road to recovery, both physically and mentally.

"The E.R. physician said he put about 100 stitches to try and get the scalp back together again and 40 staples."

Now, the victim is afraid of possible retaliation.

"Right now, I'm very afraid he's going to come back and try to finish what he started," the victim said.

Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Deputies are now looking for 56-year-old Craig Michael Dahlbeck who they say is on the run and facing multiple felony charges including two counts of malicious wounding, felony domestic assault, violating a protective order and contempt of court.

Days after he was released from Meherrin River Regional Jail, investigators said that Dahlbeck was back in Dinwiddie County.

"I saw this guy run up on the porch and it was Craig," the victim said.

She said within seconds, she found herself fighting for her life.

"He hit me over the head with a log, about two feet long and about four inches in diameter. Hit me in the head and just continued to hit me in the head over and over again," the victim said.

The woman's roommate tried to help her but ended up getting hurt in the process. The two said that Dahlbeck then took off running, leaving them battered and hurt.

"He had damaged my ear and my eye on one side," the victim said.

Now, the two find themselves living in fear and armed with the protection of a gun and dogs.

"Very afraid, very traumatized by this whole thing and I just want him caught," the victim said.

Investigators said that Dahlbeck has ties to Gloucester County, the City of Richmond and Northern Virginia.

Anyone with information on Dahlbeck is asked to contact the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office at (804) 469-4550.