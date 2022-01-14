Dinwiddie woman charged with animal cruelty after dog found buried alive

DINWIDDIE, Va. -- A Dinwiddie woman has been charged after a dog was found buried alive.

Deputies say a pit bull was brought to the Chesdin Animal Hospital off Ferndale in Dinwiddie county. At last check, the dog is still barely alive.

Crystal Price said she’s disturbed and disgusted about what she saw Thursday night outside her home on Cox Road in Dinwiddie.

"I looked out my window and saw my next-door neighbor pulling a blanket and she came down the steps, dragging it like there was something in it," Price said.

Price says her neighbor dragged the blanket to a freshly dug hole, which seemed to be a shallow grave about two feet deep.

The only problem was the blanket was moving, so Price quickly called 911.

"She was burying her dog alive," said Price.

Coincidentally, Dinwiddie deputies were already nearby on a different call for service and so they arrived soon after the call.

A deputy unearthed the dog and rushed it to a nearby animal hospital while another stayed behind to arrest 33-year-old Tiffany Nicole Camp, who is charged with one count of animal cruelty.

"She was saying the dog was sick and already dead, said Price. “The animal control officer pretty much gave her grief, saying you could've taken the dog to the pound, and that it didn't have to happen this way.

The dog is on an IV at the hospital. Camp is being held and has been denied bond.

Price says she’s struggling to understand what she witnessed.

"It’s not humane,” she said. “Not humane."

The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's office is asking people living in the trailer park if they've seen anything suspicious over the past few weeks to give them a call.