Dinwiddie Sheriff's deputy hospitalized following crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Dinwiddie Sheriff's deputy has been hospitalized with serious injuries after he was involved in a crash while driving to a call.

At 6:15 Thursday evening, police say the deputy was on the 6700 block of Church Road with his lights and sirens on when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

The crash is currently under investigation. CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

