Some Dinwiddie bridges, roads shut down after severe storms sweep through Central Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The aftermath of the severe storms that swept through Richmond and the Tri-Cities Tuesday will mostly likely be felt for months to come.

The damage in Dinwiddie County has forced many drivers to take detours that will most likely last for the next several months.

Joshua Aultman, who drives down Wilkerson Road regularly "pretty much every day, every morning," will now have to find an alternate route.

"It's a big inconvenience, cause I mean this road is used a lot, so yeah, a big inconvenience," Aultman said.

On Wednesday, across Dinwiddie County, drivers have been slowing down and making u-turns, after seeing signs that certain roads are blocked off due to Tuesday's storm damage.

On Hardiways Mill Road, storm water left behind a 30-foot wide, and nearly 30-foot deep hole.

"We’ll have to excavate the existing pipe and headwalls and replace it with a new pipe and backfill, build the road back," said Aaron French of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A bridge over Wheeler's Pond Road in Dinwiddie has also been shut down due to the storm.

The bridge, built in 1966 has survived many storms, but any bridge with water flowing over the top can't be opened up to the driving public.

"We want to make sure it’s safe and that there has not been any damage to it because of the rushing water around it," French said.

Some of the roads in Dinwiddie County will re-open over the next 24 to 72 hours once the water recedes.

Other roads won't open so soon, and drivers will continue to have to seek detours in the meantime.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!