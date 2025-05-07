Troopers actively searching for man they say ran away when search warrant served in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — State troopers are actively searching for a man in Dinwiddie County.

According to the Virginia State Police, troopers arrived to a home in the 7300 block of Church Road around noon Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, the male subject of the warrant fled on foot into a wooded area," state police said.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.

