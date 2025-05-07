Watch Now
Troopers actively searching for man they say ran away when search warrant served in Dinwiddie

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on May 7, 2025
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — State troopers are actively searching for a man in Dinwiddie County.

According to the Virginia State Police, troopers arrived to a home in the 7300 block of Church Road around noon Wednesday.

"Upon arrival, the male subject of the warrant fled on foot into a wooded area," state police said.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

