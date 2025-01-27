27-year-old boiler catches fire at Dinwiddie Middle; school canceled until building deemed safe

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Dinwiddie Middle School will remain closed until at least Wednesday after a fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters were initially called to the school on Courthouse Road at about 4 a.m. after a fire started inside the school's boiler room.

"Had the fire gotten into the wood in the ceiling, it would have been bad, but they were here quick enough to keep that fire from happening and to make sure they minimized the damage," Dinwiddie County Chief Operations Officer Jeff Walters said.

Firefighters spent the morning knocking down flare-ups, while school officials also dealt with the smoke from the fire and fumes from the boiler.

"It basically got into the exhaust system and spread through the building," Walters said.

The middle school has two boilers. The one that caught fire was 27 years old and "due to be replaced this year."

"It is out on bid right now; as a matter of fact, our pre-bid meeting is tomorrow," Walters said.

As firefighters wrapped up Monday morning, a specialty cleaning crew was called in to clean up and air out the school.

"We’re not going to bring any students or staff back into this building until it’s 100 percent safe," Walters said.

