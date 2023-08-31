Police looking for suspect involved in three separate hit-and-runs across Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A bizarre set of hit-and-run accidents, that many are calling road rage, swept across Dinwiddie County Wednesday morning.

After pulling out of her driveway, mom Katy Tharrington says she saw something suspicious while driving her son to school.

"Within a matter of seconds, I saw a truck on my tail and I was like, this isn't right," Tharrington said.

What Tharrington didn't know, is that minutes before she had her suspicions, a hit-and-run occurred outside of Stony Creek in Dinwiddie County.

The person involved, called 911, telling them that the person they were driving behind was driving erratically.

"I'm behind the guy he's driving crazy, with a camper. Slammed on his brakes, went in reverse and rammed into my car, and then took off," the driver told the 911 dispatcher.

Then minutes later on Courthouse Road, the same erratic driver ended up behind Tharrington and her son.

"I looked in my rearview mirror and I saw, he just came and just pushed us, and we went into the left lane and he just drove right past us," Tharrington said.

Tharrington also called 911 after her encounter with the driver.

"He came up really fast on the back of me and slammed in the back of my car and tried to wreck me," Tharrington said. She pulled into the first driveway she saw.

WTVR The rear of Tharrington's car after the hit-and-run

The hit-and-runs didn't cease after Tharrington's collision with the driver.

Bud Van Meter's two teenage children were in a car when his son realized something was wrong, minutes before they were hit.

"We got the kids out of the car, it is flipped over. He kept going. He didn't stop," Van Meter said. He says the moment was frightening.

"It's definitely a scary call you don't want to receive from one of your children."

The white Lexus that his son was driving was rammed multiple times before being pushed into a tree. "They were tailed for probably two miles before he actually turned onto Courthouse here," Van Meter said.

Family of Bud Van Meter The white Lexus Van Meter's two children were riding in after the incident

All victims in the three hit-and-run accidents were able to walk away with minor injuries, but they leave with lots of questions.

The dark colored pickup with a camper attached was caught on surveillance cameras. Witnesses say the camper was driving with Pennsylvania license plates.

WTVR Pickup truck with camper truck alleged to be involved in hit-and-runs

Later in the day, North Carolina Highway Patrol was called to an accident that involved a truck and camper. The truck and camper match the description of the Dinwiddie County suspect who was involved in the three hit-and-run accidents.

The driver was arrested for a DWI, reckless driving, communicating threats, and resisting arrest.

Virginia State Police are now working to confirm if it is indeed the same driver.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

