Family hosts 2nd Anthem LemonAid stand to raise money for kids with cancer

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Central Virginia family hosted a lemonade stand for the second week in a row to benefit children with cancer.

Sunday marked final day of the month-long Anthem LemonAid initiative, which benefits children fighting cancer at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Shaneka Tyler Parson, who owns the Creative, Caring and Passionate Childcare center, explained the cause to her kids and they joined in selling the tart beverage as well as decorating their stand with adorable handprints.

“This is our second one actually,” Parson explained. “We had one last Saturday, too, and we raised over $300.”

There is still time to help. Click here to make a donation.

Nearly $97,000 has been raised so far this year and Anthem LemonAid has raised more than $1.6 million to fight pediatric cancer in Central Virginia over the last 21 years.

