Dinwiddie middle schoolers take the lead planning first-ever Fall Fest event: 'We worked really hard'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Inside Classroom 40 at Dinwiddie Middle School sits a room full of future leaders.

Despite not being old enough to drive, these middle school students are driven to make a difference in their community.

For the past few months, the students in Ms. Anderson's leadership development class and students in Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) have joined forces to plan their first-ever Fall Fest.

Each student held a different job - from project manager to volunteer coordinator.

Students said there will be dozens of activities including face painting, arts and crafts, 5-v-5 basketball games, flag football, cornhole, a petting zoo, and numerous food truck options.

"We worked really hard trying to get everything situated," said student Bailey Bateman. "You really never know what anybody is going through so it’s always good to help out people."

Dinwiddie Middle School Principal Dr. Torrie Walker said when the students presented the idea to her earlier in the year, she was excited to say 'yes!'

Walker said she watched the students take the skills they've learned and take the lead on this massive project.

"The event is student-driven, the students are the ones who have done all of the work to put this together," Walker said.

The free event will run Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On top of all the food and games, there will also be a 3k run/walk attendees can participate in. Proceeds will support FBLA and the Alzheimer's Association.

"I just want to help people," student Adam Brown said.

Even though many of the students said the planning process had its difficulties, they all agreed the hard work was well worth it. "We wanted to bring the whole community, like families and friends together and not just Dinwiddie," student Destiny Cecchettimi said.

Fall Fest, a free event, will run on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. across the street from Dinwiddie Middle and High Schools.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

