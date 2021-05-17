Dinwiddie deputies warn of consequences of speeding: 'You just cannot react'

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- As more Dinwiddie County deputies are seeing extreme speeds on the interstate, they are warning drivers about the potential consequences to their wallets or even their lives.

"A lot of vehicles are traveling way in excess of the posted speed limit, up in the 90s and in excess over 100 miles per hour," Major William Knott with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office said.

This past weekend, two Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Deputies stopped six cars driving over 100 miles per hour.

"Saturday, I had two vehicles that I stopped that were running in excess of 100 miles per hour, 102 and 108," Knott said. "On Sunday during the same time frame, another one 101 and 102, just extremely high rates of speed."

Members of law enforcement have noticed more and more cars traveling in the triple digits.

"Ten, 15 years ago when I was running radar, it was rare to come in contact with somebody running over 100," Investigator James Aponte with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office said.

Nowadays, troopers say that seeing speeds this high happens on an almost daily basis.

"It's almost every time you're out there," Knott said.

Those on the roadways monitoring speeding say that they feel the physical effects of those speeding. Aponte said he experienced this firsthand when a car going 117 miles per hour passed his vehicle.

"Rocked my vehicle when he went by so quickly that I could feel my vehicle shift because he's drafting that air behind him," Aponte said.

Officers checking driver's speeds on the interstate say that drivers don't understand that if they are traveling at such high speeds, they won't be able to stop if something goes wrong.

"You just cannot react and get on the break and slow your vehicle down when you're going that fast enough to avoid an accident," Knott said.

When drivers are going 70 miles per hour, they're going 103 feet per second. At 100 miles per hour, they're moving 146 feet per second.

For those driving 100 miles per hour, it will take an additional 66 feet to stop with the same reaction time as 70 miles per hour, a factor that can be the difference in life or death for you or somebody else on the roadway.

"I appreciate that law enforcement is out enforcing that rule, I absolutely do," one driver said. "I think it's valuable to keep people safe on the road."

"It only takes a second for something to go bad and that's the end of his life," Aponte said.

Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Deputies say that judges and the Commonwealth Attorney are taking speeding very seriously and are handing out punishment for the crime.

In Virginia, reckless driving can be a fine of up to $2,500 or 12 months in jail.