Federal law enforcement officer shot while conducting search warrant in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a Dinwiddie County shooting that injured a federal law enforcement officer.

The shooting, which occurred at a home on the 24900 block of River Road, came after a task force arrived to carry out a search warrant.

When authorities arrived at the home at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the person inside fired a number of shots at the officers, striking one of them.

Afterwards, the shooter, 26-year-old JohnDrea Felicia Ann Roberts, and an adult male barricaded themselves inside the home.

Officers later set up a perimeter around the home and took the Roberts into custody at 7:05 a.m. A gun was recovered from the home.

According to Virginia State Police, none of the officers on the scene returned fire or discharged their weapons during the incident.

No one inside the home was injured.

Roberts has been charged with one count of felony malicious wounding, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of reckless handling of a firearm.

The injured officer was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

