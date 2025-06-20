Dinwiddie County earns national award for middle school mock trial program

DINWIDDE COUNTY, Va. — Dinwiddie County was recently honored with three national awards for community initiatives, including one for a mock trial program for Dinwiddie Middle School students.

The 2025 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties recognize innovative county government programs that strengthen services for residents. One of three Achievement Awards given to the county was for Dinwiddie County's Middle School mock trial experience.

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil was in the courtroom for one of the mock trials: the Commonwealth of Virginia v. Mr. Grinch.

"Held in the historic courthouse, the program develops students’ critical thinking, public speaking, and civic awareness. With support from legal professionals and law enforcement, the experience leaves a lasting impression and inspires future leaders," the county shared in a statement announcing the awards.

