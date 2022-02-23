Dinwiddie bus driver has 'medical emergency' on morning route

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A bus driver had a medical emergency Wednesday morning while transporting over a dozen students to school in Dinwiddie.

School officials said the emergency happened on bus number 13 around 8 a.m. while they were traveling on Woodys Road. The bus driver was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Fifteen students were on the bus at the time, and they were evacuated and evaluated at the scene by emergency personnel before being released, school officials said. They did not say if any of the students reported any injuries.

A substitute bus driver finished the route and took the students to school, officials said.

Virginia State Police were on scene and no charges were filed.