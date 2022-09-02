Dinwiddie Airport temporarily closes after police pursuit ends on runway

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- The Dinwiddie County Airport was temporarily shut down on Friday after a police pursuit ended on the runway.

On Friday morning, a Dinwiddie County sheriff's deputy turned around on an SUV with South Carolina license plates and turned on his lights to pull over the car.

The car then took off at a high rate of speed, with the deputy saying the driver was possibly going over 100 miles per hour. The driver then took a back road and entered the airfield through a fence, stopping right at the edge of the runway.

Police arrested the driver, a 33-year-old man. In his car, they found a weapon and a small amount of marijuana.

At this time, investigators are still trying to determine why the man drove away from police in the first place.

The airport was shut down for about an hour as police responded to the situation. At this time, the airport has been reopened.

CBS6 reporter Wayne Covil was at the scene and had the chance to speak with three pilots whose flight paths were impacted by the situation. Each pilot said that while they have experienced changes to their flights due to weather or mechanical issues, they have never had to change their plans due to a police presence on the runway.

