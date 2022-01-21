Man arrested for 2006 Chesterfield murder

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Guatemalan man accused in a 2006 Chesterfield murder has returned to Virginia to face criminal charges.

Chesterfield Police arrested 46-year-old Dimas D. Luna at Dulles International Airport on Friday.

Chesterfield Police Dimas D. Luna

"In March 2018, detectives obtained indictments for Luna for first-degree murder, malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Authorities began pursuing Luna's extradition from Guatemala, where he was then located," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Following years of effort and with help from several other agencies, Luna was extradited to the United States earlier this week."

The Crime

Luna is accused of the September 2006 killing of 21-year-old Herber Felipe Hernandez Sucup and malicious wounding Elisea Camacho as they sat inside a car at the Southpoint Landing Apartments on Cricklewood Drive in North Chesterfield County.

Luna's case was once featured on America's Most Wanted.

A break came in 2018 when, according to published reports, Luna was arrested for a killing in Rabinal, Guatemala.

He was acquitted of that murder, but as his name became public, was arrested again as he walked out of prison, served with warrants from Chesterfield Police.

Luna was booked without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.