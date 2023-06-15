Freight train hits child at Henrico railroad crossing, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A CSX freight train hit a little boy at the railroad crossing at Dill and Vawter avenues in Henrico County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Those sources told Burkett the child appeared to be around three or four years old.

The child was taken to the hospital where he was said to be in critical but stable condition.

"Those with small children, have conversations, hold their hands when you're near these crossings because it's a very dangerous situation," Henrico Police spokesperson Matt Pecka said. "Trains are much quieter today. They extend approximately three feet off the rails on both sides. So it's just really important for any homeowner or resident that lives around railroad crossings to really ensure the safety of everyone."

Henrico Police have confirmed they were investigating "a person being struck by a train."

"Railroad and police officials are on scene investigating the incident and working to identify the family of the victim," Henrico Police wrote on Twitter.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.