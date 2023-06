RICHMOND, Va. -- The longtime home of the Die Teufel Club, an African American social club in Jackson Ward, is under new ownership. Its building at 16 E. Marshall St. sold last month for $650,000, city records show. The new owner is an Atlanta-based entity tied to Milton Pouncy II. The Jackson Ward building dates to 1920 and had been home to the Die Teufel Club since the 1970s. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

