Woman killed in crash was partially ejected, state police say

CHARLES COUNTY COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of a driver killed in a crash along Route 5 in Charles City County Sunday morning.

Troopers were called to the wreck in the 6100 block of John Tyler Memorial Highway at 7:55 a.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The investigation indicates that a Toyota sedan was headed west when it ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway, spun, and ran off the road to the right again striking a tree on the driver side," Davenport said.

The driver, 53-year-old Diane Dobson of Charles City, was wearing a seat belt but was partially ejected, according to troopers.

Dobson died of her injuries at the scene, Davenport said.

Troopers are investigating speed as a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, according to Davenport.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.