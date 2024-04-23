Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Diana Ross is coming to Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 23, 2024
Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 13:24:25-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Diana Ross is coming to Richmond! The legendary singer just announced a tour stop at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Tickets for her Beautiful Love Performances Legacy Tour go on sale on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased online at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone