RICHMOND, Va. -- Diana Ross is coming to Richmond! The legendary singer just announced a tour stop at the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

Tickets for her Beautiful Love Performances Legacy Tour go on sale on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Tickets can be purchased online at altriatheater.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 via Etix, or in-person at the Altria Theater Box Office, located at 6 N. Laurel Street, open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.



