Richmond woman, 21, killed in Henrico shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Diamond Renee’ Cox, 21, of Richmond, was killed early Friday morning, Henrico Police announced.

"On Friday, May 19, 2023, at approximately 3:41 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the 3400 block of Howard Road for a reported shooting. Once on scene, officers located an adult female on the ground outside one of the apartment buildings with an apparent gunshot wound," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Police started life-saving measures until EMS arrived to transport the victim to an area hospital where she died."

Henrico Police identified the victim as Cox and asked anyone with information to call Det. Noah at 804-501-5581.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.