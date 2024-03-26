Richmond gets first look at new Diamond District ballpark design

RICHMOND, Va. -- The new design team that’s now driving the Diamond District ballpark has provided the City of Richmond with a first look of the stadium that would replace The Diamond.

Schematic designs for the new stadium that would anchor the larger Diamond District mixed-use development were recently submitted to City Hall and obtained by Richmond BizSense through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The designs, which are preliminary and subject to change, provide a picture – several, in fact – of what the new ballpark would look like and how it would fit into and interact with the larger development.

