Dia de los Niños y del Libro shows kids 'reading is fun,' librarian says

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Public Library hosted its third annual Dia de los Niños y del Libro or Children's Day/Book Day Saturday the Broad Rock Branch Library in South Richmond.

Literacy organizations from across Richmond held story times and activities to highlight Richmond’s vibrant Hspanic and connect families to educational resources.

Heather Montgomery, the Broad Rock Branch Library's community service manager, said the event's "ultimate goal" is to celebrate literacy and get children reading..

"The more books and words that a child is exposed to the more success they're going to have in school, the more success they'll have in life," Montgomery said. "It exposes them to having exposure to books exposes them to new ideas, new worlds new ways of being in the world, and it validates the experiences that they have."

Montgomery said that is critical for many who live on Richmond's Southside as literacy and education levels are lower in that community.

