Moped driver killed at Henrico intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police released the name of the man killed Halloween night on N. Parham Road in Henrico's West End.

Dhana Bahadur Tamang, 46, of Henrico, was driving a moped and ran the red light at Parham and Bronwood Road, according to Henrico Police.

"Two vehicles were adjacent to Parham Road, one on Bronwood Road and one on Lawndell Road, awaiting the traffic signal to cycle," Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka wrote in an email. "The moped was traveling north on Parham Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the light cycled, and both vehicles proceeded through the intersection. The moped traveling north entered the intersection under a red light, colliding with a GMC Terrain SUV."

Tamang died at the scene of the crash.

"While speed and alcohol are not factors in this crash, the entire incident remains under investigation," Pecka said. "All drivers are reminded to stay alert and avoid distracted driving."

The intersection was closed following the 8:27 p.m. crash and has since reopened.