Driver killed in New Kent crash was ejected, troopers say

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 60 in New Kent County Friday afternoon

Troopers were called to the wreck in the 2900 block of Route 60 just before 2:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a 2006 Ford Escape was heading east in the right lane. As the Escape was changing to the left lane it struck a 2004 Chevrolet pickup that had slowed," Davenport said. "The Escape overturned."

Troopers identified the driver of the SUV as 21-year-old Devin W. Samuels, of Quinton, Virginia. He was the only person in the vehicle, officials said.

Samuels, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, died of his his injuries, Davenport said.

A 23-year-old man driving the pickup, who was wearing his seat belt, was not hurt, according to state police.

Davenport said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.