Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

New information about the man arrested for damaging VSU with a stolen bulldozer

Devin Thorne, 27, of Petersburg, appeared in Chesterfield General District Court by video call Tuesday morning.
Posted at 5:56 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 18:03:24-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A court is now looking into the mental competency of the man who police say stole a bulldozer from a construction site at Virginia State University and rammed it into the side of a building on campus.

Devin Thorne, 27, of Petersburg, appeared in Chesterfield General District Court by video call Tuesday morning.

Thorne faces a slew of charges for what happened early Saturday morning at VSU, including felony eluding, two counts of felony vandalism, trespassing, obstruction of justice, and grand larceny. It's not the first time he's trespassed on VSU's campus.

VSU bulldozer

A few days prior to Saturday's incident, Thorne was charged with trespassing, destruction of property, and for pulling a fire alarm without justification.

Thorne has had more than 15 different trespassing violations, with one dating back to 2018, according to court records.

When Thorne appeared in court, a public defender who previously represented him on the last case of trespassing said those charges were dropped, due to Thorne's incompetence.

Man who stole bulldozer damaged VSU building, elementary school, church and police car, troopers say

Local News

Police: Man on bulldozer damaged VSU building, church and police car

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
9:34 PM, May 27, 2023

That same public defender requested Thorne receive another competency evaluation before trial, and the presiding judge agreed.

Thorne is being held at Chesterfield County Jail with no bond. His next court appearance is in July

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone