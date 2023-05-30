New information about the man arrested for damaging VSU with a stolen bulldozer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A court is now looking into the mental competency of the man who police say stole a bulldozer from a construction site at Virginia State University and rammed it into the side of a building on campus.

Devin Thorne, 27, of Petersburg, appeared in Chesterfield General District Court by video call Tuesday morning.

Thorne faces a slew of charges for what happened early Saturday morning at VSU, including felony eluding, two counts of felony vandalism, trespassing, obstruction of justice, and grand larceny. It's not the first time he's trespassed on VSU's campus.

A few days prior to Saturday's incident, Thorne was charged with trespassing, destruction of property, and for pulling a fire alarm without justification.

Thorne has had more than 15 different trespassing violations, with one dating back to 2018, according to court records.

When Thorne appeared in court, a public defender who previously represented him on the last case of trespassing said those charges were dropped, due to Thorne's incompetence.

That same public defender requested Thorne receive another competency evaluation before trial, and the presiding judge agreed.

Thorne is being held at Chesterfield County Jail with no bond. His next court appearance is in July

