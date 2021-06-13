Troopers: Driver's body found in 'thick brush' under Route 288 flyover

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A driver's body was discovered in the brush under the Route 288 flyover in Goochland County nearly 24 hours after troopers found a crashed car along the highway, according to authorities.

Troopers were called to abandoned 2005 Cadillac sedan sitting across the travel lanes of the flyover from Route 288 to westbound Interstate 64 around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police said.

"The Cadillac had damage from running off the road to the left and striking the jersey wall," Davenport said.

Officials said troopers could not find anyone nearby or at local service stations.

However, troopers later found the body of 27-year-old Devin M. Dickerson, of Charlottesville, in the "thick brush" under the flyover just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

"At this stage of the investigation, Dickerson is believed to have been the driver of the Cadillac," Davenport said. "There was no obvious sign of trauma. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination."

Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, saw the vehicle or "saw anything at all out of the ordinary" to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.