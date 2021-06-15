Mystery surrounds death of father found below Route 288

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Devin Dickerson was remembered Monday as a remarkable young man who had a generous spirit and held his arms open to everybody.

Dickerson, 27, was killed early Saturday morning on Route 288 near the Henrico County - Goochland County line.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain a mystery.

"At 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, Virginia State Police responded to an abandoned 2005 Cadillac sedan sitting across the travel lanes of the flyover from Route 288 to westbound Interstate 64," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Cadillac had damage from running off the road to the left and striking the jersey wall. Noone associated with the Cadillac was located in the surrounding area or at local service stations."

Hours later, Dickerson's body was discovered in the thick brush under the overpass.

Tracey Greene, Dickerson's aunt, said her family requested police search the area again, which led to the discovery.

Provided to WTVR

Greene also said investigators told the family it did not appear Dickerson took his own life, nor was he ejected from the vehicle.

The investigation into what happened on the overpass remained ongoing.

Dickerson, who managed a Domino's Pizza in the Charlottesville area, was driving back home following an APA pool tournament in the Richmond area, his mother Laura Greene shared.

The Monticello High School graduate leaves behind three children under the age of five.

Provided to WTVR

Friends and family met Monday night at The Double Horseshoe Saloon on High Street in Charlottesville to both gather in prayer and raise money for Dickerson's children.

“It is exceptionally clear to our family how special Devin was to so many people," Greene said. "Our family has always experienced Devin’s compassion, generosity, and kindness. It is only now our eyes can see just how far, wide, and deep his radiating love has touched others. We will forever miss his bright shining light in our family.”

The family asked friends to share stories of Devin via email to rememberingdevindickerson@gmail.com.

The messages will be used to create a remembrance book for his children.

In addition, a GoFundMe page was set-up to help cover funeral costs and benefit his children.

Other events will be planned in the coming days and weeks. Arrangements are being handled by Hill and Wood Funeral Home.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw anything at all out of the ordinary was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609 - 5656.