Police ID man killed in Petersburg shooting that also wounded woman

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting in Petersburg Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6.

The shooting happened along the 200 block of Holly Hill Court on Crater Road around 1 p.m., according to police.

Police said that Devere McKinney suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Officers were then called for a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Winfield Road.

Sources said the wounded woman traveled two miles southeast to an Econo Lodge motel where she asked for help, according to Crime Insider sources.

Police describe her injuries as non-life-threatening.

Detectives believe both shooting scenes are connected, and that the shooter is a woman, according to Crime Insider sources.

"Our investigation has determined that both incidents are related, and the investigation is ongoing," police confirmed Wednesday. "We are seeking help from the public."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by using the P3tips.com app. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.