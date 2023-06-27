Development of 100-plus townhomes near Pocoshock given the green light

RICHMOND, Va. — A recent approval has given the green light to a residential development that’s set to add more than 100 new rooftops along Hull Street Road in South Richmond. Henrico-based developer Harper Associates secured a special-use approval from the city in late April for as many as 136 townhomes on a 16-acre lot at 6140 Hull Street Road, near the Pocoshock area east of Chippenham Parkway. The approval allows between 114 and 136 units, depending on the townhome widths proposed by the builder for the project. Harper’s Will Allen said the firm was in discussions with a handful of builders but had not yet made a selection. He said the total number of units would likely be close to 130.

