Development underway on Old Hundred Trace income-restricted apartments in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dozens of affordable housing units are inbound to Chesterfield County.

Construction recently started on Old Hundred Trace, a 54-unit income-restricted apartment complex at 2140 Old Hundred Road.

The project is from Taft-Mills Group, an affordable housing developer that does most of its work in and around its home market of Greenville, North Carolina. Taft-Mills is a subsidiary of Taft Family Ventures, an 82-year-old firm also based out of North Carolina that builds all sorts of projects, including luxury apartments, student housing, and industrial and office facilities.

Old Hundred Trace appears to be Taft-Mills Group’s first project in the Richmond region. The company did not respond to multiple requests for comment in recent months.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.