Developers planning to build 2,000 homes in Short Pump

Posted at 9:46 AM, Oct 07, 2021
SHORT PUMP, Va. — More than 2,000 homes across three development proposals are in the works by different firms for some of the last remaining buildable acreage left in Short Pump. Eagle Construction of VA is planning a 1,600-home development with a mixed-use commercial component for 183 acres along the north side of Interstate 64, between Gayton and the Goochland County line. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

