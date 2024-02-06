Developer sues Hanover County supervisors over apartment project denial

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hanover supervisors’ rejection of what would have been the county’s first 55-and-up rental community has drawn legal action from the project’s developer.

Larry Shaia and project collaborator Jesse Lennon filed a lawsuit challenging the board’s 4-3 decision in November denying their proposed Summerlyn project, a $27 million development that would have added 97 age-restricted units beside Shaia’s Cambridge Square Apartments at 7147 Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The complaint for declaratory judgment argues that supervisors who voted against the apartments erred in calculating the project’s allowable density based on net acreage. Such a calculation would restrict the number of units to 81 due to protected wetlands on the property.

