Developer plans townhomes in Manchester, Museum District

RICHMOND, Va. — As Richmond’s residential housing market remains red-hot, a local development firm is looking to add nearly 70 for-sale units to the mix with a pair of townhome projects. Miller & Associates recently began work on a five-unit townhome project at 3131 Kensington Ave. in the Museum District and is looking to break ground soon on a 64-unit project at 924 Porter St. in Manchester. Read more on Richmond BizSense.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 11:51:44-04
