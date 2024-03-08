Developer East West pays $4M for 260-acre Arcadia project site in Varina

RICHMOND, Va. -- The stage is set for a nearly 800-home development in Varina after a seven-figure land deal recently closed.

East West Partners of Virginia, the corporate entity for local development firm East West Communities, completed its purchase of 261 acres for its Arcadia development at Route 5 and Pocahontas Parkway.

The company paid $4.5 million for the farmland, known as Nelson Farm, according to an announcement from real estate brokerage Thalhimer. The deal closed Feb. 29.

Thalhimer’s David Smith handled sale negotiations for the sellers, listed in property records as members or trustees of the Nelson and Gottwald families.

