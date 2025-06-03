60-bed substance detox and recovery center coming to Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County broke ground today on a new detox and residential treatment center aimed at addressing the growing opioid crisis in Virginia.

The Henrico County Detox and Residential Treatment Center will be located on the county's Eastern Government Center campus at Nine Mile Road, and is being built through a partnership between Henrico County and Pyramid Healthcare.

The center comes at a critical time as opioid overdose deaths in Virginia have increased by 59% per 100,000 residents from 2019 to 2023.

"I want them to walk away with the treatment that they need, whether it's going through detox, which is an intense process, or if you are a resident and you need assistance. I mean, addiction is something that a lot of people deal with we just don't talk about," said Tyrone Nelson, a member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors.

The new center will have 60 beds, with 10 designated specifically for drug and alcohol detox. The medically intensive process can last three to five days. The remeaining 50 beds will be available for inpatient treatment for substance-use disorders.

If the beds at the Henrico facility are full, patients will be guaranteed treatment at another Pyramid location.

The center is expected to open in July 2026.

