Deteriorating school playgrounds frustrate some Henrico parents

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Courtney Champion’s six-year-old son, a student at Springfield Park Elementary School, broke two bones in his wrist after falling on the school’s playground in late October.

“He fell from the wooden structure where the rope climber was attached – except that it wasn’t well attached,” Champion said. “He fell on top of the loose ground cover.”

The first-grader required sedation in the emergency room in order to put one of the bones back in place, and has worn a cast since. Champion, who has been fighting to have the playground at her son’s school replaced since 2019, said that she was furious. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.