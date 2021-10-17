Man killed in Short Pump hit-and-run had pulled over to side of road, father says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed after he was struck by a car along Nuckols Road in Short Pump Saturday night, according to Henrico Police.

Officers were called to Nuckols Road between Mount Vernon Baptist Church and the YMCA, not far from Twin Hickory Road, around 10:45 p.m., according to Lt. Netherland.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Family members told WTVR CBS 6 reporter Shannon Lilly that 27-year-old Deshawn "I am Rome" Johnson is the victim.

Johnson's father said his son and his fiance had pulled over to the side of the road when he got out and was hit by a car.

The car that hit him did not stop and kept going, according to Johnson's father.

Police are expected to release more information soon, but are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver.

A description of the vehicle was not available at last check Sunday.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

