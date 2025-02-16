Speed was factor in wreck that killed Brunswick County man, troopers say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a 30-year-old man killed in a wreck in Brunswick County early Saturday morning.

Troopers were called to 1424 Old Stage Road, north of Aurelia Place, to investigate a single-vehicle crash just before 12:45 a.m., Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said.

The driver was headed south on Old Stage Road when he crossed the center line, drove off the highway and hit several trees, according to a preliminary investigation.

"Upon striking the trees, the vehicle overturned and rested upon its rooftop," Anaya said.

Troopers identified the driver, who died upon impact, as Derrond Tyree Vaughan, of the 3000 block of County Pond Road in Freeman, Virginia.

Vaughan was not wearing his seat belt, officials said.

Investigators said speed was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

