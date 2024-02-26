Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police ID man killed in Richmond, murder arrest made after Sunday night shooting

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 26, 2024
Posted at 3:00 PM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 15:00:18-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police arrested a 49-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in Richmond.

Jermorrie Simmons, of Richmond, was charged with second-degree murder in the Sunday night shooting death of 55-year-old Derrit Banks.

"At approximately 7:08 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West Clay Street for the report of a person shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting. "Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male, Banks, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

W. Clay Street homicide

Police have not yet said what happened before the shooting or how/if Simmons and Banks knew each other.

Police have said detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Weaver at 804-646-6030 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone