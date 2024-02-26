Police ID man killed in Richmond, murder arrest made after Sunday night shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police arrested a 49-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in Richmond.

Jermorrie Simmons, of Richmond, was charged with second-degree murder in the Sunday night shooting death of 55-year-old Derrit Banks.

"At approximately 7:08 p.m., officers were called to the 300 block of West Clay Street for the report of a person shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email about the shooting. "Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male, Banks, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Police have not yet said what happened before the shooting or how/if Simmons and Banks knew each other.

Police have said detectives are not looking for any other suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to call Major Crimes Detective Weaver at 804-646-6030 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

