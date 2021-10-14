State police ID driver killed in Caroline wrong-way wreck

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — One driver was killed and five other people, including four children, were injured in a wrong-way wreck in Caroline County Tuesday morning, according to state police.

Troopers were called to the crash in the 9300 block of Route 606 just before 7:05 a.m. when officials said a Honda CR-V traveling south in the northbound lane and struck a GMC Yukon headed north.

Troopers said 34-year-old Derrick S. Leash of Woodford, who was the only person in Honda, died at the scene.

Investigators said Leash was sitting on top of his seat belt, which they said was fastened.

The driver of the GMC, a 44-year-old Fredericksburg resident, along with four juvenile passengers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

"All occupants of the GMC were utilizing occupant restraints," troopers said.

Officials said their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.