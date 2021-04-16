Man arrested after woman found dead in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. -- Detectives have arrested a man they say killed a woman near a park on Richmond's Northside last week.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Wickham Street near Battery Park for a report of random gunfire just before 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

When officers arrived, they found Ashley Wilbert, a woman in her 20s, "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, down and unresponsive in the alley," according to investigators.

Police said Wilbert was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police Derrick Dabney

Twenty-year-old Derrick Dabney, of Richmond, was arrested on Friday, April 9, according to online court records. He was charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

No additional details about the case were released, but news of Dabney's arrest came Friday as Richmond Police said nine people had been charged in eight recent shootings across the River City.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at 804-646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.