Police went to notify his next-of-kin. They found a woman's body.

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — The man shot and killed by police in Prince George County, Virginia on Wednesday had his wife's dead body on his property, according to investigators.

When police went to 42-year-old Derrick G. Avey's Newburg, Pennsylvania home to tell next-of-kin about the fatal shooting, they found the body of 41-year-old Kyline C. Avey in the woods near the Pennsylvania home. She'd been shot multiple time, police said.

At one point the Aveys were married, but it was unclear if they were still married at the time of their deaths.

A Hopewell Sheriff's Deputy got into a "slow-speed pursuit" with Derrick Avey and his 2016 Ford Explorer at about 12:28 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators have not yet said why law enforcement began that pursuit.

As the vehicle neared the intersection of Temple Avenue and River Road, near the Prince George/Hopewell line, "the Explorer pulled up nose-to-nose with the police vehicles and [Avey] confronted the officers with a firearm," according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan.

Hopewell Police Officers and an ATF Special Agent shot and killed Avey.

No one else was hurt.

"During the course of notifying Avey's next of kin, the Pennsylvania State Police discovered a deceased female at Avey's residence," Shehan wrote. "The Pennsylvania State Police is conducting a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.