Pets die in Chesterfield house fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One dog and one cat died in a Monday night house fire, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS. The animals' owner was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

"At 7:45 p.m. [Monday], Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 9700 block of Dermotte Court," a Chesterfield Fire spokesperson posted on social media. "The first firefighters arrived on scene five minutes later and found fire on the second floor of the home. They were able to mark the fire under control within 20 minutes."

The cause remains under investigation.

