Hanover man faces child porn charges for the second time

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Mechanicsville man convicted of child porn charges in November 2019 was arrested again — accused of similar crimes — this week.

Derek Lee Short, 47, of Mechanicsville, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. James Cooper wrote in an email.

"Short is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail with no bond," Cooper wrote. "This case remains under investigation."

Short previously served eight months in jail following a November 2019 conviction.

He was released on probation and registered as a sex offender.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Derek Lee Short

Short was previously arrested in February 2019, after investigators searched in Mechanicsville home.

There, investigators said, Short recorded an undressed "juvenile male."

The 2019 victim, according to investigators, was unaware of the recording.

The 2019 arrest came after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

At the time, Cooper called the 2019 incident isolated and said they were not looking for other victims.

Details about Short's 2021 alleged crime have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.